Road closures and openings across the Chattahoochee Valley

Due to heavy rains overnight and into the morning on Wednesday, several roads across the Chattahoochee Valley have been shut down and one road has reopened.

According to Harris County EMA, Highway 27 in Cataula has reopened.

Standing Boy Creek has been closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation due to flooding and bridge damage.

Holland Rd., Mayo Rd., and Ginn Lake Rd. in Harris County have also been shut down.

Several roads in Smiths Station are closed and several bridges have fallen.

There is no word yet on when all of these roads will reopen.

Drivers should proceed carefully and exercise caution when on the roads.

