High Schools in East Alabama change graduation schedules due to weather conditions

Alternate arrangements have been made for some schools in East Alabama due to inclement weather conditions.

Russell County High School

In response to the concerns of graduates and parents, Russell County School District’s Administrative Team have responded in seeking a larger venue for the Russell County High School’s Class of 2018 Graduation Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center – South Hall Thursday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Each graduating senior now has 10 tickets available to them and their families. Seniors may report to the RCHS Main Office up until 3:30 pm today to get the additional 4 tickets. Seniors are to report to the holding area at the Trade Center at 5:30 pm.

Smiths Station High School

Smiths Station High School’s graduation has been moved to the Columbus Civic Center Saturday at 10 a.m. EST.

Students should arrive at the Civic Center at 9 a.m. dressed in the appropriate attire. Each student will be given 14 tickets which can be exchanged among students if needed.

Practice for graduating seniors will be Friday at 8 a.m. EST. Tickets will be given out at the practice.

