Man rescued from Standing Boy Creek in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

First responders have rescued a man from waters in Standing Boy Creek off Biggers Road in Columbus.

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says a man was trapped in a tree in the swift-moving waters Wednesday evening.

Special teams who are trained to handle such a rescue with the necessary equipment were dispatched to rescue him.  

