MCSB District 2 candidates headed towards July run-off

The highly contested Muscogee County School Board race for John Thomas' District 2 seat is ending in a runoff.

Both Michael Edmondson and Bart Steed will face-off against each other in July.

Both failed to earn the over 50 percent of votes needed to secure the position.

Retired teacher Michael Edmondson received 46 percent of the vote, while Bart Steed trailed behind with 29 percent of the vote.

The third candidate, Sherl McCraine, followed with 24 percent of the vote.

Moving forward, candidates Edmondson and Steed say they are optimistic about their potential future on the school board and the improvements they hope to make it in the district.

"We need to continue to pursue improving the quality of special education in our county. But we need to explore ways of enabling and encouraging people to get these certifications to get more with the kids that need them," said Edmondson.

"Some of our school system is just fine, but some of it is not, and that's where we need to change. We really need to do the best we can for our teachers and support them," said Steed.

Run-off elections between Edmondson and Steed will be held July 24.

The July winner will take office in January.

