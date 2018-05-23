Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responders during EMS Appreciation Week

A healthcare provider in Columbus took time out to thank first responders Wednesday.

Piedmont Columbus Regional held its 2018 Public Safety Luncheon as this week is EMS Appreciation Week. First responders to include EMS, fire, and law enforcement were treated to free lunch at Piedmont Columbus' Northside campus.

Organizers say the medical staff can’t do their jobs without first responders.

"We can't do what we do without them. These are the people that go out into the homes, community, and horrific car wrecks. They go out to the people that are having heart attacks and strokes and they get them and begin the treatment before they get to the hospital. We can't do it without them," says Ashley Forsythe, RN manager at Piedmont’s Midtown Emergency Center.

Piedmont Columbus Regional became part of Piedmont Healthcare in March 2018 to expand quality health services to the Columbus area and surrounding communities.

