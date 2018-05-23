2-year-old dies in Eufaula after being hit by vehicle

A two-year-old died in Eufaula Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle.

Police say the child ran into the roadway near the intersection of South Eufaula Avenue and Pecan Street and was hit by a Dodge Charger traveling south. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m.

Eufaula Rescue transported the child to Medical Center Barbour where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

According to police, no charges are expected to be filed and no names related to the accident will be released.

An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.

