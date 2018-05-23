Brookstone School in Columbus hosts 2nd annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

Brookstone School in Columbus held its 2nd annual Cardboard Boat Regatta for its elementary students today.

The collaborative activity allowed students to work together to create a boat constructed out of cardboard and duct tape. The goal is to create a boat that is able to carry at least three students while they paddle down the length of a pool and back.

David Cowser, a fifth-grade teacher at Brookstone, says the experiment is a way to combine the lessons the students have worked on throughout the year.

“They come together and choose their own teams. We show them how to use box cutters and duct tape and they get to build something,” says Cowser.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta is part of the school’s Maker Space program which provides a way for students to learn how to plan, collaborate, share ideas, observe, communication, and problem solve.

