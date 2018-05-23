Russell County Emergency Management crews urging safe driving after heavy flooding

Emergency management crews are encouraging safe travels while driving on the road after heavy rain caused flooding around the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Turn around. Don't drown. More people die in vehicles from drowning than they do any other way of drowning," says Bob Franklin with the Russell County Emergency Management Agency.

While car damage could be significant, Franklin says car damage could be the least of your worries.



"Ultimately, you can lose your life or someone else in the vehicle with you. When a car goes underwater you can't open the doors. You've got to try to let the windows down and hope that you remember to do that. The water is just going to rush in on you and it's just hard to get out."



While closed roads are important to avoid, drivers should be careful while driving over any body of water because determining the depth is difficult to gauge at first glance according to emergency crews.



Highway 27 in Cataula has been closed and Standing Boy Creek has been closed by the Georgia Department of Transportation due to flooding and bridge damage.

Holland, Mayo, and Ginn Lake roads in Harris County have also been shut down.

Several roads in Smiths Station are closed and several bridges have fallen.

There is no word yet on when any of these roads will reopen.

