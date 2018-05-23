Columbus High student graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten

A Columbus High School student will celebrate more than her graduation when she walks across the stage Thursday.

Jennifer Jones completed all her years in school with perfect attendance.

Jones says it all started as a bet that she wouldn’t miss a day of school for a week in kindergarten. By the time she reached fifth grade, she decided to keep it up.

“It was really amazing to not only get recognition for it but to know that people are actually proud that I did something,” says Jones.

Jones will be honored at her graduation and has also received an award from Aflac.

She says she wanted to stop her perfect attendance journey during her freshman year, but says when you miss a day at Columbus High, you can fall behind.

