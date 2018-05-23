Lafayette Alabama announces new chief of police - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Lafayette Alabama announces new chief of police

By Parker Branton, East Alabama Bureau Chief
The Lafayette Alabama Police Department has a new chief.

Captain George Rampey, who was serving as the department’s interim police chief, has been selected for the position.

Rampey has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.  His career started with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department where he worked for four years before moving to another department, then ultimately Lafayette. 

