Student earns Eagle Scout rank after building observation deck for Aaron Cohn Middle School

The school year has ended in Muscogee County but one student’s project will be used for many years to come.

Fourteen-year-old Aaron Lewark is an Eagle Scout thanks in part to him building an observation deck at Aaron Cohn Middle School where he’s attended for the last three years.

The 14-foot deck will be used for scorekeepers, videographers, coaches, VIPs, and PE teachers for games and more.

"To become an Eagle Scout, you have to do a service project that helps your community, church, or school, so that's why I did it. It was to get Eagle Scout and also to help my community and to help the school. I'd just like to thank everybody again who helped me. My Boy Scout troop, Mr. Greene, the Muscogee County School District, and everybody who helped me," says Lewark.

Lewark worked with 28 volunteers and it took 350 combined hours to complete the deck.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.