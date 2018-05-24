TSYS celebrates graduates of Project Search internship program

TSYS held a graduation ceremony for its Project Search internship program Wednesday.

The program provides real-life work experience skills to help young people with significant disabilities make successful transitions to productive adult life. The goal for each program participant is to gain competitive employment.

Eight participants were awarded a graduation certificate from the Muscogee County School District. They were also chosen to work at places like Country’s Barbecue, Papa John’s Pizza, ABM Building Value, and even at TSYS.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduates were also awarded special gifts including laptops to help with their careers.

"Usually it’s a population that we don't hear much about and once we heard about the Project Search program, it gave an opportunity for our team members to give back in another way,” said a Pino Wells-Davis, a Project Search business liaison.

Project Search was created in the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for individuals with developmental disabilities.

