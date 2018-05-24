AAA offering 'Tow to Go' service during Memorial Day weekend

As Memorial Day weekend is approaching, AAA and Budweiser want everyone to have a good time all while being safe.

Starting Friday, May 25 until Tuesday, May 29 at 6 a.m., you can call AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ service for a free ride if you’ve been drinking.

If you don’t have a designated driver, you can call 855-286-9246 for a ride to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Tow to Go is not available in Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.