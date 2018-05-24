NFL player, Columbus native to host football camp

A Columbus native who has made his way into the NFL is making his way back to his roots, for the day at least.

Isaiah Crowell, a current running back for the New York Jets, is a former Carver High School football star. He went on to play at the University of Georgia before being drafted into the NFL.

Crowell will return to his hometown to host a one-day youth football camp on Saturday, June 2.

The free camp will take place at A.J. McClung Stadium for kids in the community ages eight to thirteen from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The camp will also feature other NFL players, but there is no word yet on who they are.

