NFL player, Columbus native to host football camp - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

NFL player, Columbus native to host football camp

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Isaiah mentoring local kids at a 2016 football camp. (Source: WTVM) Isaiah mentoring local kids at a 2016 football camp. (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus native who has made his way into the NFL is making his way back to his roots, for the day at least.

Isaiah Crowell, a current running back for the New York Jets, is a former Carver High School football star. He went on to play at the University of Georgia before being drafted into the NFL.

Crowell will return to his hometown to host a one-day youth football camp on Saturday, June 2.

The free camp will take place at A.J. McClung Stadium for kids in the community ages eight to thirteen from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The camp will also feature other NFL players, but there is no word yet on who they are.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly