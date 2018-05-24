West Point Lake rises to 'full pool' level

All of the rain across the Chattahoochee Valley is not just causing problems on the roads, it is also causing an issue on the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the water levels on West Point Lake have risen to 'full pool.'

Because of that, the lake near LaGrange is cluttered with floating trash and debris, even blocking several boating ramps.

Boaters are being warned to keep an eye out for debris.

It is also being advised that boaters do not attempt to use the ramps at Liberty Hall and McGee Bridge Park until conditions improve.

