FIRST TO ALERT: Less rain coverage next few days, but still a flash flood threat. Details here!

In the wake of Wednesday’s heavy rain, many of us waking up Thursday morning to dense fog developing, thanks to rain-soaked areas across the Chattahoochee Valley. Fog should lift by mid-morning, and though we’ve only seen patchy areas of rain this morning, scattered thunderstorms should pop-up again into the afternoon.

Rain chances remain down just a touch through Saturday prior to amping up again later in the holiday weekend. A disturbance in the Caribbean still looks favorable for tropical development as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Even if we don’t get a named tropical system, periods of flash flooding continue to be a concern over Memorial Day Weekend as deep tropical moisture moves into the Southeast. The heaviest rain looks to fall Sunday and Monday, though the wet pattern will most likely persist through early June.

So whether you are staying put in the Valley or headed to the coast for Memorial Day Weekend, there will be brief periods of warm and dry sunshine, but overall clouds and periods of rain will be the norm. Whether it’s raining or not, the summertime humidity refuses to budge.

