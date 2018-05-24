Great Wolf Lodge officially opens in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The wait is over if you’ve been looking forward to the new water park and resort opening up in LaGrange.

The resort features a water park with a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket, slides, and much more. The property also has more than 400 suites and three different styles to choose from and some are even themed.

This area of the park covers nearly 100,000 square feet and is the center attraction of where all the fun begin for families to enjoy.

“We have the triple thunder and the rapid racer not only exclusive to this Great Wolf, but they are the first of their kind in North America. Two very exciting thrill rides that we are excited for people to come out and enjoy,” said General Manager Keith Furnas.

There are attractions featuring slides for all ages with two of them completely new to North America called the Rapid Racers and triple thunder.

Also, the indoor water park stays at a comfortable 84 degrees. Disney actress Meg Donnelly was also on hand for the opening.

There’s also fine cuisine with an array of culinary options. All of this will not only bring the full package for families but economic impact to the community.

“Great Wolf Lodge invested $150 million in this project, so it impacted a lot of local contractors and service providers as well as the pack members. Over the past month we’ve hired over 750 pack members, said Furnas.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.