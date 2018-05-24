Emergency management officials warn of hazardous roads

Road conditions across the Chattahoochee Valley continue to be hazardous after large amounts of rain fell on the area.

Emergency management officials in Lee County say they are not done assessing road conditions across the county.

They say to be cautious when driving, especially over bridges, and to never drive through roads that are covered in water.

Officials in Russell County are echoing that statement.

"Turn around, don't drown," says Bob Franklin with Russell County Emergency Management. "More people die in vehicles from drowning than they do any other way drowning. It doesn't take much water to make a car start to float so even if you were able to cross it and your car starts to float and you get out, you're going to sink at that point, even if the roadway is there."

Drivers are asked to please be aware and exercise caution when driving, especially in potentially flooded areas.

