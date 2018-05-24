Man dies 12 days after being strangled near 4th Ave. in Columbus; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One man has died after being assaulted and strangled on May 11 on 4th Avenue and 35th Street.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 31-year-old Timothy Paschal passed away at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Wednesday, May 23.

Donald Butler, 34, was charged with aggravated assault on May 21.

Paschal died 12 days after going into cardiac arrest and being placed in ICU.

Butler appeared in court on Thursday and was given no bond. His case was bound over to Superior Court.

This is developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.