LIST: Memorial Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

It's not Black Friday, but businesses boast some pretty good deals on Memorial Day, May 28.

Take a look at our list below to find out where you can pick up some much-needed items at lower prices.

Ace Hardware: Giving away 1 million free 8-inch by 12-inch American flags

Ashley Home Store: Up to 35% off sitewide plus an additional 15% off with the code ‘Freedom15’

Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances

Children's Place: 60% off children's apparel

eBay: 15% off select items

Home Depot: 10% off for all in-store to all military veterans with a valid military ID

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary meal

JCPenney: Up to 60% off furniture and mattresses and up to 40% off appliances

Kohl’s: Up to 50% off outdoor furniture and décor

LongHorn Steakhouse: Grill US Hotline offers free grilling advice by calling 1-855-LH-GRILL from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lowe’s: Grills, mowers, gardening material and outdoor furniture on sale

Macy’s: Up to 50% off select items

Office Depot: Up to 40% off select office furniture, up to 10% off filing cabinet, and 40% off desks

Pier 1: Up to 50%off select items

Walgreens: Active military and veterans get 20% off regular-priced items

Please check participating locations for local deals.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.