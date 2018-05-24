LIST: Memorial Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LIST: Memorial Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

It's not Black Friday, but businesses boast some pretty good deals on Memorial Day, May 28.

Take a look at our list below to find out where you can pick up some much-needed items at lower prices.

  • Ace Hardware: Giving away 1 million free 8-inch by 12-inch American flags
  • Ashley Home Store: Up to 35% off sitewide plus an additional 15% off with the code ‘Freedom15’
  • Best Buy: Up to 40% off appliances
  • Children's Place: 60% off children's apparel
  • eBay: 15% off select items
  • Home Depot: 10% off for all in-store to all military veterans with a valid military ID
  • Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military receive a complimentary meal
  • JCPenney: Up to 60% off furniture and mattresses and up to 40% off appliances
  • Kohl’s: Up to 50% off outdoor furniture and décor
  • LongHorn Steakhouse: Grill US Hotline offers free grilling advice by calling 1-855-LH-GRILL from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Lowe’s: Grills, mowers, gardening material and outdoor furniture on sale
  • Macy’s: Up to 50% off select items
  • Office Depot: Up to 40% off select office furniture, up to 10% off filing cabinet, and 40% off desks
  • Pier 1: Up to 50%off select items
  • Walgreens: Active military and veterans get 20% off regular-priced items

Please check participating locations for local deals.

