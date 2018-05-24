Summer fun for everyone summer camps opening starting Memorial Day at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - If you are looking for some summer fun here are a few camps and activities to look forward to. MWR's outdoor pools, Carey on Sightseeing Road and Breezeway at 7190 Muir Street, will open the weekend before Memorial Day.

Carey will open May 25, and the Breezeway May 26 The daily rate for guests with military ID is $3 per person and guests without military ID pay $5.

There is no entry fee for children three years and younger. A single monthly pass for unlimited use is $36, and a family monthly pass is $60. Punch cards are available, with 10 visits for $25. Passes are available at the Breezeway office from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Passes are valid at Breezeway and Carey Pools; however, they may only be purchased at the Breezeway. Daily passes are available at both locations. Click here to visit the website to find the hours of operation, pool rules and information on party reservations.

CYS offers swim lessons for MWR patrons between six-months and 17-years old at the Breezeway Pool. Prices range from $35-$50. To register, call 706-545-2079.

CYS will also host the 2018 NFL Football Camp from 8:30am-12:30 p.m. June 18-22 at Doughboy Stadium, with former Green Bay Packer Ed Williams, who will work with participants, girls and boys between 6 and 18 years old, to develop basic football skills. The cost will be $75, includes lunch each day and a camp t-shirt.

CYS will also host an afternoon Basketball Camp, from 1-4pm June 18-22. The cost will be $75, includes a t-shirt. Participants, girls, and boys between the ages of 6 and 18, must be registered at Parent Central.

Save $30 when you register for both camps by June 8 at Parent Central. For more information, call 706-545-2079. Participants who register for both camps are invited to a free lock-in from 7 p.m. June 22 until 7 a.m. June 23 at the Middle School and Teen headquarters on McIver Street.

