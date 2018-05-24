Man arrested for Sentry St. shooting that injured several people

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One man has been arrested in connection with the Sentry Street Shooting that happened on May 5, 2018, that injured several people.

Quardarrius Strong was is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

He is held on a bond totaling over $50,000.

Strong was also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.

