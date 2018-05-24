Columbus unemployment rate plundered in April

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- On Thursday, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that Columbus’ unemployment rate fell in April.

Butler says, “even though we did see some fluctuations in the employment and workforce numbers across the state, job growth continues to be very strong,”

More than 100 jobs were filled last month and there are now more than 1,800 new active job postings in metro Columbus. The April unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent, down 0.5 percent from the previous month which is down 5.1 percent from a year ago.

To learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services visit dol.georgia.gov.

