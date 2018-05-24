GA DNR investigating decapitated alligator at Lake Oliver - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA DNR investigating decapitated alligator at Lake Oliver

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia DNR has confirmed that an alligator was found decapitated at Lake Oliver.

DNR is investigating this incident after discovering that the alligator was shot in the head.

This is a developing story; we will have more updates on our news app. 

