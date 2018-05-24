EXCLUSIVE: New Lafayette police chief brings experience and big expectations

LAFAYETTE, AL (WTVM) - The City of Lafayette announced longtime law enforcement officer throughout the area, George Rampey, as their new police chief.

Years of experience and dedication to the office is why city officials say Rampey was a "shoe-in" to become Lafayette’s new police chief.

“I just want to thank God," Rampey said as he started the interview with News Leader 9's Parker Branton.

He has 25 years in law enforcement from a corrections officer to school resource officer, captain of the police department, and now newly announced chief. Rampey is ready to take over the helm at the Lafayette Police Department.

“We want to just go ahead and continue to serve the people of Lafayette and the citizens. We want to do it in a professional manner," said Rampey.

Cracking down on existing crime is job number one according to the newly announced chief.

“We know that we have some issues here in Lafayette. We don’t deny that, but we also want to address those issues in ways to keep everyone safe," said Rampey.

Rampey also a 10-year pastor in Salem at Mountain Springs Baptist Church.

Both the pastor and police chief is hoping to start a new chapter by continuing to make Lafayette a safe and desirable place for people to be.

“I look forward to serving in this capacity and making the city of Lafayette very proud," Rampey said.

The official swearing-in ceremony for Rampey will be held on June 11 in Lafayette.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.