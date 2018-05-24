Flat Rock Park overflowing following heavy rainfall and flooding

Flat Rock Park is rushing with water following heavy rainfall.

The area has traded the shallow and ankle-deep water for knee-deep waves.

“It usually gets a little high, but nothing like this. This is insane. We came to see it,” said park visitors Tyler Fox and Jett Harris.

The spill-over into the park is from surrounding water sources. Columbus received nearly five inches of rain in the last 48 hours.

Officials with Columbus Parks and Recreation closed the park Wednesday after they noticed excessively high water and flooded areas.

The park re-opened Thursday and officials are urging residents to stay out of the water. Officials say they are keeping an eye on water levels and activity at the park as more rain is expected.

