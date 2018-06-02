Resources for upcoming Alabama primary election

ALABAMA (WTVM)- Alabama primary election day is Tuesday, June 5 and here are a few resources to help you prepare.

There are several statewide and local primary races that might be of interest to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Statewide

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Several Court of Civil Appeals Judges seats

Public Service Commissioner (Places 1 & 2)

Local

State Representative in District 38

State Representative in District 82

State Representative in District 83

State Senator in District 13

3rd Congressional District

Lee County

Lee County Commissioner, District 5

Lee County Coroner

Russell County

Circuit Clerk

Probate Judge

Barbour County

Sheriff

County Commission, District 1

County Commission, District 5

Chambers County

Coroner

Judge of Probate (D)

Judge of Probate (R)

County Commission, District 5 (R)

County Commission, District 6 (R)

If you are looking for more election resources, we have you covered with the links below.

To take a look at sample ballots that can be downloaded for each county and used on the web, click here.

If you need information on polling locations visit Alabama Votes website.

For more information regarding election visit their website.

