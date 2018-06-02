Resources for upcoming Alabama primary election - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Resources for upcoming Alabama primary election

By Charnae Ware, Digital Content Producer
ALABAMA (WTVM)-  Alabama primary election day is Tuesday, June 5 and here are a few resources to help you prepare. 

There are several statewide and local primary races that might be of interest to viewers in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Statewide

  • Governor
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Attorney General
  • Secretary of State
  • State Treasurer
  • State Auditor
  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries
  • Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
  • Several Court of Civil Appeals Judges seats
  • Public Service Commissioner (Places 1 & 2)

Local

  • State Representative in District 38
  • State Representative in District 82
  • State Representative in District 83
  • State Senator in District 13
  • 3rd Congressional District

Lee County

  • Lee County Commissioner, District 5
  • Lee County Coroner

Russell County

  • Circuit Clerk
  • Probate Judge

Barbour County

  • Sheriff
  • County Commission, District 1
  • County Commission, District 5

Chambers County

  • Coroner
  • Judge of Probate (D)
  • Judge of Probate (R)
  • County Commission, District 5 (R)
  • County Commission, District 6 (R)

If you are looking for more election resources, we have you covered with the links below.

  • To take a look at sample ballots that can be downloaded for each county and used on the web, click here
  • If you need information on polling locations visit Alabama Votes website.
  • For more information regarding election visit their website

