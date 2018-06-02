UPDATE: Victim ID'd in fatal whitewater rafting drowning

The Muscogee County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man who drowned following a whitewater rafting trip in the Chattahoochee River June 2.

46-year-old Alvin Lino was a resident of Marietta, GA who met his family in the Fountain City for the whitewater rafting trip.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said it appears Lino was thrown from the boat by the first round of rapids, but remained visible while in the water due to his life jacket but was unresponsive upon pulling him from the Alabama side of the river.

Lino was taken to Jack Hughston Hospital in Phenix City where he later passed away.

Because Lino passed away in Alabama, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has declined the case. His body will be handed over to the Russell Co. Coroner's Office and then sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

Officials have not released an exact cause of death at this time.

Whitewater Express confirms the rafter was wearing protective headgear and a life jacket at the time, ensuring all safety measures were properly taken before, during and following rafting tour.

Dan Gilbert, the owner of Whitewater Express, spoke with News Leader 9 expressing his condolences to the family and all involved in the situation saying:

"We are very sorry this incident happened. It appears to us everything was handled well on the river and at the time of the incident from what I understand the rafter was visible in the water to everyone. Its still early in the process of gathering the facts of the situation but we are very sorry this occurred."

A friend of Lino's also confirmed that he had multiple prior medical conditions.

This case is still under investigation. Keep with News Leader 9 for up-to-the-minute updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.