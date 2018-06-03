Columbus police investigating shooting on Webster Ave.

Communities across the country honored victims and survivors of gun violence as part of a weekend-long initiative to raise awareness and demand change.More >>
Communities across the country honored victims and survivors of gun violence as part of a weekend-long initiative to raise awareness and demand change.More >>
News Leader 9 is the first to confirm officials have discovered and pulled a body from the Chattahoochee River this evening, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.More >>
News Leader 9 is the first to confirm officials have discovered and pulled a body from the Chattahoochee River this evening, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.More >>
Alabama primary election is Tuesday, June 5 and here are a few resources to help you prepare.More >>
Alabama primary election is Tuesday, June 5 and here are a few resources to help you prepare.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on Sims St. that occurred June 2.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on Sims St. that occurred June 2.More >>
Since we live in an area where dangerous storms can strike, experts say having a hurricane safety kit prepared can save lives.More >>
Since we live in an area where dangerous storms can strike, experts say having a hurricane safety kit prepared can save lives.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.More >>
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.More >>