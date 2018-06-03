Columbus police investigating shooting on Webster Ave.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting on Webster Ave. that occurred June 2.

According to police reports, one person was shot along the 1200 block of Webster Ave.

18-year-old Jaquan Jones was arrested and charged with possession, manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance and theft by receiving stolen property.

Jones is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time.

