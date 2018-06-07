Columbus Tech looking to hire part-time instructors

Columbus Technical College is hosting a hiring fair today.

The school will be open to those interested in working as part-time instructors.

Today’s adjunct hiring fair is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Patrick Hall Student Center at the school’s main campus on Manchester Expy.

Those interested in attending will need to pre-register online first by clicking here.

Those who are eligible may be interviewed on the spot, so applicants should come prepared.

