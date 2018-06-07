EXCLUSIVE: AL man, 19, donates kidney to a former teacher

A young man from Phenix City, AL is about to embark on a mission to save the life of a Columbus woman who was a perfect stranger just a few months ago.

Now they are best buds. Corbin Simpson, 19, donated a kidney to LaShonda Brown, 41, a former Muscogee County School District teacher. Simpson and Brown successfully had the life-saving surgery Friday morning.

Simpson and his mom routinely look for charitable causes and projects to donate their time and money to. Not too long ago, Corbin told his mother about a GoFundMe page for a Columbus woman who needed a kidney.

Corbin’s mom, Heather Simpson, thought her son wanted to donate money but quickly found out her youngest son wanted to give the woman his kidney. He went through all the tests and found out he’s a match.

Simpson and Brown have become the best of friends talking and texting almost every day since the initial conversation about Simpson’s plans to become her donor.

Brown was a third-grade teacher at South Columbus Elementary School before the demands of her illness required dialysis three days a week.

Simpson, a student at Columbus Technical College, is also an amateur boxer and God fearing young man with a heart of gold.

Simpson and Brown are both in Atlanta recovering from the surgery that took place Friday morning at Piedmont Hospital in Buckhead. Those close to the pair say the surgery went well, and the two are on their way to recovery.

The President of Columbus Technical College, Lorette Hoover, has offered Corbin a full scholarship to cover all his costs, including books and tuition.

