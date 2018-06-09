TOP STORIES ON 9: Week in review

Corbin Simpson and LaShonda Brown before heading into surgery. (Source: Corbin Simpson)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- This week has seen a variety of events from grand openings to investigations. Here is a look back on some of those stories.

Columbus police are investigating a body found on JR Allen Parkway Friday night. The man was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.

His identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

JUST IN: Columbus police investigating body found on JR Allen Parkway >> https://t.co/oUHYHg0e9R pic.twitter.com/QsxHaUnumC — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 9, 2018

A young man from Phenix City, AL is about to embark on a mission to save the life of a Columbus woman who was a perfect stranger just a few months ago. Corbin Simpson, 19, donated a kidney to LaShonda Brown, 41, a former Muscogee County School District teacher.

Simpson and Brown successfully had the life-saving surgery Friday morning. The President of Columbus Technical College, Lorette Hoover, has offered Corbin a full scholarship to cover all his costs, including books and tuition.

HEARTWARMING: Phenix City man, 19, to donate kidney to former MCSD teacher >> https://t.co/te71Vap4BB pic.twitter.com/J8hYTmQE2p — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 7, 2018

A fourth person found guilty of aggravated assault in the killing of a 21-year-old Columbus man was sentenced on Friday.

Tyler Teal,18, went before a judge in Superior Court and was sentenced to 10 years with four years to serve. Teal’s aggravated assault charge was in connection with the deadly shooting that killed Jakorbin King in April.

SENTENCE WATCH: Three of four people found guilty of the 2017 murder of Jakorbin King have been sentenced. Today, 18-year-old Tyler Teal will learn his fate.>>>https://t.co/zHcEQxElXU pic.twitter.com/VhNuTm3tgi — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 8, 2018

Young Mason was playing in his grandparent's house in Troup County when he was bitten by a tick on his belly button.

Doctors and NcNair discovered Mason had Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a rare and deadly disease. The CDC reports three thousand cases per year in the United States. The disease is said to be caused by the bite of an infected tick.

5-year-old LaGrange boy contracts rare, deadly disease after a tick bite >> https://t.co/TDYMEofxq5 pic.twitter.com/SahKDx3U9g — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 8, 2018

One person died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car. Columbus police confirm to WTVM that the victim was struck on Buena Vista near Bradley Dr. by a blue pick-up truck.

UPDATE: Suspect charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Columbus this morning >> https://t.co/0aZDEy1W85 pic.twitter.com/4rgzqD7wY7 — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 7, 2018

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges. Johnson, 63, was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian visited the White House May 30 to discuss Johnson's sentence and the possibility of a pardon or commuted sentence. She met with President Trump and the president's son-in-law, senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Johnson was released from prison Wednesday afternoon.

JUST IN: President Trump commutes sentence of Alice Johnson - who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offense. This is after Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss her sentence>>>https://t.co/gvo1dE7Cr9 pic.twitter.com/5zLRIGEE4W — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 6, 2018

Columbus opened its doors to a new Italian restaurant named Fazoli's this past Wednesday.

The restaurant serves a variety of Italian goods from lasagna, penne's, and many other choices of pasta. Also included on the menu, is a tasty selection of desserts.

Columbus welcomes new Fazoli's Italian restaurant to Columbus Park Crossing >> https://t.co/AKhWTvnzxO pic.twitter.com/hR0MdUbzNj — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 6, 2018

News Leader 9 has confirmed that the body found at Lake Eufaula on Friday, May 25 has been identified.

Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey Melton, a Columbus missing man, was identified as the man found in the lake.

Investigators say how the body ended up in the lake is still a mystery. Following an initial investigation by Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Columbus Police Department is now taking over this case.

#BREAKING: Body found at Lake Eufaula identified as Columbus missing manhttps://t.co/TJF8NGXcp1 pic.twitter.com/vcPqiQpSrP — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 5, 2018

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Law enforcement sources told the Associated Press she appeared to have died from a suicide, and she left behind a note. Police have not publicly released any information, but sources told the AP and other news outlets that she had been found hanged.

#BREAKING NEWS: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead, police sayhttps://t.co/0N5O7ychhb pic.twitter.com/08jRyWmXFu — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 5, 2018

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation in Marion County.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find 73-year-old William Shoemaker and 40-year-old Christina Shoemaker dead.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

BREAKING: The GBI is conducting a death investigation of two people found dead in Box Springs.>>>https://t.co/0EWfsqKjOV pic.twitter.com/wCaGpMWn4C — WTVM News Leader 9 (@WTVM) June 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.