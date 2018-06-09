Columbus family holds 5K to bring awareness to heart disease

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) The roots grow strong in Salem Alabama for the Moore family where they kicked off their family reunion with a 5K. They also have a strong history of battling heart disease.

Chairman Stephanie Freeman says, “It’s Generational and so it’s just very important for us to do what we can to stop this from happening, to try to teach out family how to live better.”

They spent the day educating those generations about the prevalence of the disease with nutritionist, doctors and the fire department even came out checking blood pressure.

It was found that something you can use that is grown in your backyard is to make pine needle tea. It has twice the vitamin C and is good for your circulatory system.

There are more than 300 descendants in the Moore family. They say that the house is the pillar of their family.

