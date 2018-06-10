Columbus businesses sue owners of Ralston Towers for unpaid services

Lawyers are set to argue for the case in a court hearing Monday. (Source: AP Images)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Another legal challenge has been leveled against PF Holdings LLC, the owners of the long-troubled Ralston Towers in Columbus.

This time, several local businesses taking the New Jersey-based company to court, over accusations of failing to pay roughly $25,000 worth of services.

Monday, June 11, attorneys representing parties like the local ServPro franchise and Four Seasons Lawn Care and Landscaping, as well as PF Holdings lawyers, will present their case before a Muscogee County judge. The cases filed on behalf of the businesses were submitted in court back in July 2017.

Lawyers for ServPro have stated their client was hired to repair the damage left by a fire at the Towers in November 2016, then hired again to fix water damage inside the building the following January. The company now alleges PF Holdings still has not paid for these services.

Other than Ralston Towers, two other area properties are named in the lawsuit. Lawyers for Four Seasons Lawn Care said they were hired to complete work at both Edmond Estates in Phenix City and Eagles Trace Apartments in Columbus. News Leader 9 confirmed The Miracle Mile Realty Group manages both properties on behalf of PF Holdings. Four Seasons still alleges the property owners owe the landscaping business $5,000.

News Leader 9 will be there covering the court hearing scheduled for 1:30 P.M Monday.

