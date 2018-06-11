Columbus police release surveillance photos of February Goo-Goo Car Wash break-in

Columbus police need your help identifying two men caught on camera breaking into a popular car wash.

They are said to have broken into the Goo-Goo Car Wash on Mercury Dr. back in February.

Once inside, the suspects attempted to get into a storage area.

It is unclear if they left with any property.

Columbus police are now asking for help identifying the men.

You are asked to call Columbus police if you know more information.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.