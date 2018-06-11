FIRST TO ALERT: Looking mighty muggy for the week ahead!

(WTVM) - The weather over the next week looks very reminiscent of a wetter, summertime pattern: warm, humid, and a good chance for scattered evening thunderstorms.

A disturbance hanging out over the Eastern U.S. coupled with the stubborn, muggy air mass will help to elevate rain chances, with 50-60 percent coverage each afternoon.

Temperatures look fairly seasonable for June, topping out at or near 90, but feels like temperatures will push well above that—you almost hope for an afternoon shower to cool things off! Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with the potential for patchy fog in the morning.

The weekend forecast as of right now is a bit more uncertain and is dependent on if we could see any tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. At the moment, development does not look favorable; instead, the weekend ahead leans toward a warming trend and less rain coverage.

