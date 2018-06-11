Piedmont Columbus Regional to host free skin cancer screening

Piedmont Columbus Regional will offer skin cancer screenings free to the public. (Source: Matthew Clegg/WTVM)

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the world and Piedmont Columbus Regional wants to help you in the fight against it.

Piedmont Columbus Regional and Riverside Dermatology are hosting a free skin cancer screening for the community.

The screening will be held Friday, June 15 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at their Midtown Campus Conference Center located at 710 Center St.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year.

Catching cancer early allows for more treatment options.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.