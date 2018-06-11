Atlanta's Music Midtown concert lineup has been announced - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Atlanta’s 2018 Music Midtown lineup has been announced.

Music Midtown will be on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 at Piedmont Park.

Here are some of the artists on the lineup:

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Khalid
  • Janelle Monae
  • Gucci Mane
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Bazzi
  • Awolnation
  • Portugal. The Man

Tickets will be for sale on June 15. For a full list of artists performing and to purchase tickets, click here. 

