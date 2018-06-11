Atlanta's Music Midtown concert lineup has been announced

Atlanta's Music Midtown lineup has been announced. The concert will be at Piedmont Park in September. (Source: Music Midtown Facebook page)

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Atlanta’s 2018 Music Midtown lineup has been announced.

Music Midtown will be on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 at Piedmont Park.

Here are some of the artists on the lineup:

Kendrick Lamar

Imagine Dragons

Khalid

Janelle Monae

Gucci Mane

Fall Out Boy

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Kacey Musgraves

Bazzi

Awolnation

Portugal. The Man

Tickets will be for sale on June 15. For a full list of artists performing and to purchase tickets, click here.

