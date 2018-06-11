Man arrested for commercial gambling in Columbus on Floyd Rd.

Harpreet Singh was arrested for commercial gambling in Columbus (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a man wanted on several warrants including running a commercial gambling operation.

On Friday, June 9 police were searching for 26-year-old Harpreet Singh and he was located in the 1600 block of Floyd Road where Floyd Food and Lottery is located.

Singh has been charged with commercial gambling, keeping a gaming place, and possession of burglary tools.

His hearing was scheduled for Saturday, June 9, and he has now posted bond.

