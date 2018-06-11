East AL restaurant reopens after owner was shot and killed

City grill reopens in Hurtsboro, AL after the deadly shooting (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) – An Alabama restaurant reopened Monday morning after its owner was shot and killed on March 7.

Donnie Hughes was killed in the shooting and his daughter, Angel Hughes, is now taking over the restaurant.

Customer John Williams also died days later from the wounds he sustained.

Walter Thomas, 64, remains in the Russell County Jail and was charged with murder and attempted murder.

