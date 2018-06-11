OPD searching for driver in connection with a fatality near S. Fifth Avenue

OPD is trying to identify the driver of the Gold GMC Envoy vehicle (Source: OPD)

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a fatality that happened on May 21.

Around 10:21 p.m. a Gold GMC Envoy was speeding in the 400 block of Avenue C. At the corner of South Fifth Street and Avenue C, the rear passenger left the vehicle.

The passenger suffered severe head trauma. According to police, on May 28 he died as a result of those injuries. The victim was identified as David Cole, 37 years old of Opelika, Alabama

Opelika Police Officers and Detectives are attempting to identify the driver of the Gold GMC Envoy.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

