AL blood donation organization declares an 'emergency need' for all blood types

(WTVM) - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is battling a supply shortage.

LifeSouth says recent weather has negatively impacted the blood supply, forcing it to declare "an emergency need” for all blood types.

Donors are being asked to give now so that hospitals can have the supply needed to save lives.

Anyone who donates will receive a thank-you gift and a mini-physical.

A donation center will be set up at the Walmart located on Highway 80 in Phenix City on Tuesday. The center will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



There will also be a center set up on Wednesday at Rexnord Industries on Pumphrey Avenue in Auburn from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

