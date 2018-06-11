Muscogee Co. School Board recognized as a 2018 Distinguished Board

The Board was recognized as a 2018 Distinguished Board by GSBA at the Summer Conference and Delegate Assembly (Source: MCSD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School Board announced that Mrs. Pat Hugley Green was installed as Vice President of the Georgia School Board’s Association (GCSA).

The Board was also recognized as a 2018 Distinguished Board by GSBA at the Summer Conference and Delegate Assembly, with representatives and superintendents from 124 state school boards of education, in Savannah, GA June 7-9, 2018.

Mrs. Hugley Green was named Vice President on Friday, June 8 during the election GSBA’s 2018-2019 officers. She has served in various capacities on the Muscogee County School Board since 2004.

Her leadership roles include Board Chair and Vice Chair, as well as Chair of the Audit, Finance, Property and Personnel Committees. Hugley also served on the Superintendent Search Committee.

She has served on the GSBA Governmental Operations Committee (GOC), the Awards Committee, the NSBA Advocacy Institute, and as a delegate for Muscogee County. Hugley Green received her Master’s degree in Leadership from Tennessee State University.

The Board was recognized for this achievement on June 7, 2018. Mrs. Kia Chambers, MCSD Board Chair, accepted this award on behalf of the Board and Dr. Lewis.

