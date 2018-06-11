Several City of LaGrange employees and community members join litter cleanup event

Several city employees and community members participated in LaGrange’s litter cleanup day Saturday. (Source: City of LaGrange)

Several city employees and community members participated in LaGrange’s litter cleanup day Saturday.

The cleanup day was a voluntary event for City of LaGrange employees and started at Berta Weathersbee School on Forrest Avenue through 4th Avenue to the Callaway Clock Tower.

Nearly 40 people participated in Saturday’s cleanup to include City Councilman Nathan Gaskin and City Manager Meg Kelsey.

In April, Kelsey launched the “Leaving LaGrange Better Than We Found It” campaign to send a message to the community that the city is serious about cleaning up litter.

“As employees of the city, we have an opportunity to do something about it,” said Kelsey. “We need to create a sense of responsibility and ownership for roadways and other public areas. City staff has the opportunity to send a new message to our citizens and visitors.”

On April 20, the City of LaGrange closed non-essential business and more than 400 employees picked up trash throughout the community April’s event was mandatory and each monthly litter pickups thereafter are voluntary.

