Muscogee Co. Chief Assistant District Attorney allegedly kidnapped, robbed by son

Christopher Whitaker allegedly kidnapped and robbed his father, the ADA of Columbus (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and robbing his father, the Muscogee County Chief Assistant District Attorney.

According to Columbus police, Alonza Whitaker’s son, Christopher Whitaker, who’s under a restraining order prohibiting him from being at the dad’s house, showed up at their home.

The dad decided to help his son and take him where he wanted to go instead of calling the police. On June 9 around 11:30 p.m. Christopher pulled a weapon on his dad during the ride forcing Alonza to take the son back to his dad's house where he took one of his vehicles.

Christopher Whitaker was charged with the following offenses:

Kidnapping

Possession of a firearm or knife during a commission of a crime

Robbery

He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, June 13 at 8 a.m.

