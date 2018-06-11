Goodwill unveils new sign in honor of former president, CEO

Goodwill’s new multi-colored sign can be seen from Interstate 185 and reads, “Jane Nichols Seckinger Community Campus.” (Source: WTVM)

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers' administrative campus in Columbus unveiled its new sign in honor of a leader who passed away.

Goodwill’s new multi-colored sign can be seen from Interstate 185 and reads, “Jane Nichols Seckinger Community Campus.”

The tower located off Macon Road was dedicated to the organization’s former president and CEO, Jane Nichols Seckinger, who served Goodwill for 18 years. She passed away in August 2017 after battling breast cancer.

Under Seckinger’s direction, Goodwill helped serve more than 37,000 people.

