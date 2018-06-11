Suspect in Troup Co. wanted for stealing 20 chainsaws, vehicle f - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect in Troup Co. wanted for stealing 20 chainsaws, vehicle from electric utility company

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Man wanted in Troup Co. for stealing chainsaws and a pickup truck. (Source: Facebook, @troupsheriff) Man wanted in Troup Co. for stealing chainsaws and a pickup truck. (Source: Facebook, @troupsheriff)
TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

A suspect is wanted in Troup County for stealing a vehicle and power tools from an electric utility company.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered a secure lot at Diverse Power on South Davis Road on June 9 around 4:22 a.m.

He reportedly took over 20 chainsaws from various company trucks.  The sheriff’s office says he also stole a white pickup truck which was later recovered in Grantville.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Troup County investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

