Suspect in Troup Co. wanted for stealing 20 chainsaws, vehicle from electric utility company

A suspect is wanted in Troup County for stealing a vehicle and power tools from an electric utility company.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered a secure lot at Diverse Power on South Davis Road on June 9 around 4:22 a.m.

He reportedly took over 20 chainsaws from various company trucks. The sheriff’s office says he also stole a white pickup truck which was later recovered in Grantville.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Troup County investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

