Investigation of Columbus woman missing for 3 months continues

It's been three months since a woman from Columbus vanished from her home.

Ebony Giddens, 27, was last seen March 11 in the Montclair Drive area where she lives. Police were called after her brother went to her home and found her young children there alone.

Columbus police say suspicious circumstances are surrounding her disappearance.

If anyone has any information about the case, please contact police.

