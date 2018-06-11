Columbus police investigating shooting at Eagles Trace Apartment - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigating shooting at Eagles Trace Apartments

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes) (Source: Jeremy Hayes)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Eagles Trace Apartments Monday evening. 

There is currently a heavy police presence at apartments located on Torch Hill Road. EMS are also on the scene.

The number of victims has not been confirmed and police have not said if they have any suspects as of yet.

This a developing story. 

