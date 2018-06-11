Columbus police investigating shooting at Eagles Trace Apartments

In a brief discussion at the top of the agenda at the Muscogee County School Board work session, those in the community offered their opinion on the new security changes coming to schools in Muscogee County.More >>
The law enforcement community in Lafayette, Alabama welcomed a new leader.More >>
Law enforcement dismantled and disabled an illegal operation in East Alabama Monday morning.More >>
Workers at a pizza restaurant in East Alabama were in for a scary surprise Monday night.More >>
As of May 31, the LaGrange Police Department has observed a 75% increase in reported shoplifting offenses within the city of LaGrange. Numbers show that at this time in 2017 it went up from 126 reported offenses to 221 reported offenses for 2018.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
If you're constantly dodging potholes, Domino's might be able to help.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
Two people are accused with beating a man to death on Saturday, June 9 at Brick's Off Road Park in southeast Missouri.More >>
Rodman infamously had an outburst in an interview with Cuomo in 2014. Four years later, and it happened again.More >>
