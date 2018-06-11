LaGrange Police Department wants to limit the increase of shoplifting in the city

The LaGrange Police Department wants to put an end to the increasing amount of shoplifting incidents in the city. (Source: LaGrange Police Department)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM)- As of May 31, the LaGrange Police Department has observed a 75% increase in reported shoplifting offenses within the city of LaGrange. Numbers show that at this time in 2017 it went up from 126 reported offenses to 221 reported offenses for 2018.

The LaGrange Police Department seeks to foster community assistance in being aware of the impact shoplifting has on the various businesses within the community.

According to the National Association of Shoplifting Prevention, there are approximately 27 million shoplifters in the United States with a financial impact of approximately 50 billion dollars annually.

The LaGrange Police want people to know that shoplifting is not a victimless crime and it results in increased prices for customers in retail establishments. They ask that citizens call 911 if they witness or suspect shoplifting.

During the month of May 2018, there were a total of 39 reported shopliftings to the LaGrange Police Department. Listed below is a breakdown by location of the shoplifting incidents reported to the LaGrange Police Department.

*22 reported offenses from 803 New Franklin Road (Wal-Mart)

*4 reported offenses at 1501 Lafayette Parkway (LaGrange Mall – TJ Maxx, Dunham’s Sports, and Hibbett Sports)

*3 reported offenses from 214 Commerce Avenue (Dollar General)

*2 reported offenses at 1500 Lafayette Parkway (Home Depot)

*2 reported offenses at 200 Colquitt Street (Dollar General)

*2 reported offenses from 908 Hogansville Road (Food Depot)

*1 reported offense at 127 Commerce Avenue (Citi Trends)

*1 reported offense from 203 Commerce Avenue (Kroger)

*1 reported offense from 300 Morgan Street (CVS)

*1 reported offense from 527 South Greenwood Street (Family Dollar)

